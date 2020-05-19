Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Theme Park Water World Cancels 2020 Season

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Colorado Theme Park Water World Cancels 2020 Season

Colorado Theme Park Water World Cancels 2020 Season

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Water World to cancel its entire 2020 season.

Administrators of the large Colorado water park in Federal Heights sent out an email on Tuesday stating that they are “deeply disappointed” to have to make the decision, and that they are now looking forward to the 2021 summer season.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Water World Announces Entire 2020 Season Is Canceled [Video]

Water World Announces Entire 2020 Season Is Canceled

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Water World to cancel its entire 2020 season.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published
Ahead of Partial Reopening, Disney Says Guests ‘Assume All Risks’ Related to COVID-19 [Video]

Ahead of Partial Reopening, Disney Says Guests ‘Assume All Risks’ Related to COVID-19

As Disney reopens part of its famous theme park in Florida, it says that guests will “voluntarily assume all risk” related to COVID-19 when they visit. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published