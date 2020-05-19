Colorado Theme Park Water World Cancels 2020 Season Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:24s - Published 8 hours ago Colorado Theme Park Water World Cancels 2020 Season The coronavirus pandemic has forced Water World to cancel its entire 2020 season. Administrators of the large Colorado water park in Federal Heights sent out an email on Tuesday stating that they are “deeply disappointed” to have to make the decision, and that they are now looking forward to the 2021 summer season. Katie Johnston reports. 0

