'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he was "treated horribly" and called the investigation into Russian election interference a "made up, fabricated story."

Trump also took a swipe at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a "sick woman" with "a lot of mental problems." Flynn on Tuesday asked an appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him.

In an emergency petition, Flynn's lawyers asked that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit order District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant a request by the U.S. Justice Department to dismiss the case.

The Justice Department's May 7 decision to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges relating to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador in Washington, followed pressure from Trump and the Republican president's political allies.