Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he was "treated horribly" and called the investigation into Russian election interference a "made up, fabricated story."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

Trump also took a swipe at House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a "sick woman" with "a lot of mental problems." Flynn on Tuesday asked an appeals court to force a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him.

In an emergency petition, Flynn's lawyers asked that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit order District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant a request by the U.S. Justice Department to dismiss the case.

The Justice Department's May 7 decision to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to charges relating to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia's ambassador in Washington, followed pressure from Trump and the Republican president's political allies.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. judge asks if Flynn should be held in contempt [Video]

U.S. judge asks if Flynn should be held in contempt

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday sought advice on whether former Trump aide Michael Flynn should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury, just days after the Justice Department..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
U.S. judge seeks further advice on Michael Flynn case [Video]

U.S. judge seeks further advice on Michael Flynn case

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday sought advice on whether former Trump aide Michael Flynn should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury, just days after the Justice Department..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published