Stray bullet goes through Saucier family’s window

A Saucier family has had their peace of mind stolen after a stray bullet came crashing through their window last week.

- - a saucier family has had their- peace of mind stolen after a- stray bullet came crashing- - - - through their window last week.- jamie hasted is a widow to a- marine veteran and she takes- care of her three young kids on- her own.- last week jamie and two of her- children were sitting in their- playroom when a bullet came - through their window, just- inches away from where her thre- year old son was playing.

- jamie says so much more than- just her window was broken...he- families sense security is also- shattered.- jamie hopes that her close call- will raise awarness about - gun safety.

- - "i dont care if you shoot guns- off, just do- it safely.

You dont know what o- who you can harm you know you - could have hit one- - - - of my three year old twins and- not only would i have been a- widow i would have- had a child that passed away as- well over someones recklessness- you - know just make sure your target- are proper and be sure to be- safe about it."

- - - - now jamie is left to figure out- how to replace her window on- her fixed