Trump defends his use of unproven treatment for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump defended his use of a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.
He said it was up to individuals to make their own decisions.