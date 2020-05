All Michigan voters will get an application to vote by mail for August & November elections Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:08s - Published 7 hours ago All Michigan voters will get an application to vote by mail for August & November elections All registered voters in Michigan will get an application to vote by mail in both the August Primary Election and November General Election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Michigan says all voters will be sent absentee ballot applications Michigan’s secretary of state announced Tuesday morning that all registered voters in the crucial...

FOXNews.com - Published 14 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this David Grantham RT @jsolomonReports: All registered Michigan voters will get a vote-by-mail application | Just The News https://t.co/aTXIJdFJzq 13 seconds ago Glenn Johansen RT @JustTheNews: All registered Michigan voters will get a vote-by-mail application #jtnreports https://t.co/rTsXzKGdao 2 minutes ago mercedes RT @jonathanoosting: INBOX: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that all registered voters in Michigan will receive an applic… 2 minutes ago gary domino RT @candies2639: All Michigan voters will get an application to vote by mail for August & November elections https://t.co/G3nYBWsRI5 4 minutes ago mountain man RT @KamVTV: Democrats attempt to steal the 2020 election has begun. BREAKING: All Michigan voters will receive an application to vote by… 5 minutes ago