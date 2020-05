Plaintiff in Roe Vs. Wade Says She Was Paid To Join Anti-Abortion Movement Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 hours ago Plaintiff in Roe Vs. Wade Says She Was Paid To Join Anti-Abortion Movement Norma McCorvey, the Jane Roe in the Roe vs. Wade case, said that she was paid to join the anti-abortion movement later in her life. 2

