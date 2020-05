Michael Jordan's delivery man, Craig Fite, discusses the infamous delivery before Game 5 of the '97 NBA Finals Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:11s - Published 53 minutes ago Michael Jordan's delivery man, Craig Fite, discusses the infamous delivery before Game 5 of the '97 NBA Finals The man who allegedly delivered Michael Jordan's pizza before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Craig Fite, joins Colin Cowherd today. Hear his story of how the delivery went down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Michael Jordan's delivery man, Craig Fite, discusses the infamous delivery before Game 5 of the '97 NBA Finals The man who allegedly delivered Michael Jordan's pizza before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Craig...

FOX Sports - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this