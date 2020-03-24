Global  

Ontario Schools Will Not Reopen This Semester, Says Premier Doug Ford





Ontario students will not return to the classroom for the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced.

Ontario schools to remain shut through current school year: premier

Schools in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, will remain closed for the rest of the school...
Ford says decision on Ontario schools coming ‘early next week’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will make announcements “early next week” about...
Ford Says Ontario Students Aren’t Going Back To School On April 6 Anymore [Video]

Ford Says Ontario Students Aren’t Going Back To School On April 6 Anymore

Put those back-to-school plans on hold. Premier Doug Ford has officially announced on March 23 that Ontario school closures will remain in force beyond the anticipated date of April 5. Classes were..

Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday (March 23) the closure of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. Ford tweeted: "Today I announced the mandatory closure of all..

