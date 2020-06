Group Creates Video To Say Thank You To Teachers At Carver Center In Towson Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 weeks ago Group Creates Video To Say Thank You To Teachers At Carver Center In Towson As the 2019-2020 school year wraps up with all the hurdles students and teachers have had to face due to the coronavirus, a group at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology created a heartwarming video to thank school staff members. 0

