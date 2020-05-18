Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles Has Pink Manicure, 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Harry Styles Has Pink Manicure, 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video

Harry Styles Has Pink Manicure, 'Watermelon Sugar’ Video

While our summer may look a little different compared to past warm-weather seasons due to the novel coronavirus, Harry Styles would like to take you to a hot-day paradise in his latest music video, "Watermelon Sugar," which features the singer frolicking on a beach eating watermelon, surrounded by friends, touching and interacting with them.

There has always been a ridiculous stigma surrounding men wearing nail polish.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Gifts Fans With 'Watermelon Sugar' Music Video To Kick Off The Week - Watch!

Harry Styles takes a bite of watermelon in his brand new video for “Watermelon Sugar”. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrBillboard.comE! OnlineBelfast Telegraph


Fans Are Going Wild Over Harry Styles’ Cheeky ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Video

Harry Styles had us craving a sugary sweet summer with his new "Watermelon Sugar" video.
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles’ music video is dedicated to human contact [Video]

Harry Styles’ music video is dedicated to human contact

In these socially distant times, Harry Styles has reminded us about touching

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:55Published
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Top Hot 100, Katy Perry's TV Debut of "Daisies" and More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Top Hot 100, Katy Perry's TV Debut of "Daisies" and More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Katy Perry debuts "Daisies" on the night an 'Idol' winner is crowned and new releases from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:14Published