Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebound: bicycle shortage

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Rebound: bicycle shortage

Rebound: bicycle shortage

One of the most popular activities these days with fitness clubs shutting down is bike riding.

But good luck finding a bike if you don't have one.

Toilet paper -- beef -- now bicycles are the latest item in short supply.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WCPO

WCPO 9 RT @JohnMatarese: Oh no! Now bicycles are the latest item you can’t find during the pandemic: https://t.co/AG4gZumMvQ @wcpo @ReserBicycle #… 21 hours ago

JohnMatarese

John Matarese Oh no! Now bicycles are the latest item you can’t find during the pandemic: https://t.co/AG4gZumMvQ @wcpo… https://t.co/T0BHFjfo2H 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Where's the meat? What's behind the farm-to-supermarket shortages [Video]

Where's the meat? What's behind the farm-to-supermarket shortages

First, it was hand sanitizer, then toilet paper and cleaning products that were tough to find. Now, some of the biggest staples of our dinner table -- beef, pork and chicken -- are suddenly in short..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:48Published