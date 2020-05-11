Rebound: bicycle shortage

One of the most popular activities these days with fitness clubs shutting down is bike riding.
But good luck finding a bike if you don't have one.
Toilet paper -- beef -- now bicycles are the latest item in short supply.
WCPO 9 RT @JohnMatarese: Oh no! Now bicycles are the latest item you can’t find during the pandemic: https://t.co/AG4gZumMvQ @wcpo @ReserBicycle #… 21 hours ago
John Matarese Oh no! Now bicycles are the latest item you can’t find during the pandemic: https://t.co/AG4gZumMvQ @wcpo… https://t.co/T0BHFjfo2H 21 hours ago
Where's the meat? What's behind the farm-to-supermarket shortagesFirst, it was hand sanitizer, then toilet paper and cleaning products that were tough to find. Now, some of the biggest staples of our dinner table -- beef, pork and chicken -- are suddenly in short..