Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 seconds ago Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping A Chinese man, kidnapped 32 years ago, was reunited with his biological family Monday. Mao Yin was just two years old when he was taken from his parents in 1988. 0

Man reunited with parents 32 years after kidnapping AND IT WAS THANKS TO FACIALRECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY.MAO YIN WAS JUST TWO YEARS OLDWHEN HE WAS TAKEN FROM HISPARENTS IN 1988.LAST MONTH-A STATE NEWS AGENCYSAYS - POLICE GOT A TIP--THATLEAD TO ACTION.INVESTIGATORS USED FACIALRECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY TOANALYZE AN OLD PHOTO OF MAO ASA BOY AND CAME UP WITH ASIMULATED IMAGE OF HIM AS ANADULT.THEY COMPARED IT WITH PHOTOS INTHE NATIONAL DATABASE...AND TRACKED DOWN A MAN WHORESEMBLED THE IMAGE.A D-N-A TEST CONFIRMED IT WASMAO.





