Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' Film

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' Film

Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' Film

Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' Film Reid is reportedly eyeing the role of the Big Cat Rescue CEO, whose rivalry with zookeeper Joe Exotic is seen in the hit Netflix documentary, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.'

Philippe Ashfield, Tara Reid's manager Philippe Ashfield, Tara Reid's manager A number of 'Tiger King' adaptations have been planned as a result of the success of the Netflix show.

Nicolas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic in a television series.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tara Reid in talks to play Carole Baskin in Tiger King film


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

1023jackfm

1023JackFM Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic. Tara Reid as Carole Baskin. https://t.co/PyVOmNv7q2 32 minutes ago

complex_uk

Complex UK Tara Reid is currently in talks to play Carole Baskin in a 'Tiger King' movie spinoff: https://t.co/LyrvysEapF https://t.co/dLX4rMYQIm 35 minutes ago

945Country

94.5 Country Tara Reid Is In Talks To Play Carole Baskin https://t.co/jURDZW87DM #Trending https://t.co/H54FV590al 4 hours ago

Channel24

Channel24 Tara Reid in talks to play Carole Baskin in Tiger King movie https://t.co/50c67ByUO0 https://t.co/L8gZk3h8GL 5 hours ago

965TDY

96.5 TDY #TaraReid in Talks to Play #CaroleBaskin in #TigerKing Live-Action Movie 🐯 https://t.co/91UPtQ6q0R 7 hours ago

itscrazyamazing

Crazy Amazing Movies Have you watched the Netflix original series Tiger King yet? It is full of so many twists and turns! We have some o… https://t.co/qNZWOQCEaH 9 hours ago

galacticphobos

Persistance💃🏽 RT @ETCanada: Hey all you cool cats and kittens - Could you see Tara Reid playing Carole Baskin? 🐯 https://t.co/2v14HjAAD0 10 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Tara Reid has been in talks to play Carole Baskin in a ‘Tiger King’ film. Do you think she's right for the role? 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carole Baskin releases face mask line [Video]

Carole Baskin releases face mask line

A coronavirus mask for all the cat and kitten lovers. Carole Baskin released a new line of face masks - all proceeds going to support first responders.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Trending: Tara Reid In Tiger King [Video]

Trending: Tara Reid In Tiger King

Actress Tara Reid is in talks to play Carole Baskin in a movie adaptation of Tiger King.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published