Tara Reid in Talks to Play Carole Baskin in 'Tiger King' Film Reid is reportedly eyeing the role of the Big Cat Rescue CEO, whose rivalry with zookeeper Joe Exotic is seen in the hit Netflix documentary, 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.'

Philippe Ashfield, Tara Reid's manager A number of 'Tiger King' adaptations have been planned as a result of the success of the Netflix show.

Nicolas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic in a television series.