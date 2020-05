President Trump taking hydroxycloroquine Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published now President Trump taking hydroxycloroquine The White House is giving a little more explanation as to why President Trump has been taking Hydroxy-chloroquine for about a week and a half now. The White House Press Secretary spoke with Fox News. 0

EXPLANATION AS TO WHY PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS BEEN TAKING HYDROXY-CHLOROQUINE FOR ABOUT A WEEK AND A HALF. THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SPOKE WITH FOX NEWS. I DON'T HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THE EXACT RATIONALE. THAT WAS A PERSONAL DELIBERATION WITH DR. CONLEY AND THE PRESIDENT." YESTERDAY-- TRUMP TOLD REPORTERS HE'S BEEN TAKING THE ANTI-MALARIA DRUG- ALONG WITH ZINC-- AS A PREVENTATIVE MEASURE FOR COVID-19. TRUMP HAS REPEATEDLY TOUTED THE DRUG AS A CURE FOR THE VIRUS. BUT MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY - THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THE DRUG CAN PREVENT OR TREAT COVID19-- AND SOME STUDIES ON THOSE ALREADY INFECTED HAVE SHOWN LIMITED OR NO PROVEN BENEFITS.





