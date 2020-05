The Oneida Indian Nation says its three casinos, including Turning Stone, will begin reopening on Wednesday, June 10.

This includes turning stone.

The nation says facilities will be limited to guests who travel within 120 miles.

No concerts or shows in the show room of event center, until further notice.

Everyone will have to wear facemasks.

All restaurants and bars will have six feet separation between tables.

Buffets and other self-service food options will be closed.

