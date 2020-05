Scientists May Have Spotted Signs Of Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backward Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 day ago Scientists May Have Spotted Signs Of Parallel Universe Where Time Runs Backward NASA scientists say they may have discovered evidence of a parallel universe where time runs backwards. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TheEvertonian Now you know - thanks to tories, Bliarites and LibDems...we're in the wrong place and time. https://t.co/ghZSv5s4oY 3 hours ago