Border closure extended to June 21

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Border closure extended to June 21 ALREADY HAVING ONSUMMER PLANS....FOR WESTERN NEWYORKERS WHO HAVESUMMER HOMES INCANADATHE COVID-19SHUTDOWNNIGHTMARE HAS BEENEXTENDED.SOT: IT ISDISAPPOINTING ANDSOMEWHFRUSTRATING WECAN'T GET TO OURCOTTAGE IN CRYSTALBEACHTIMOTHY SEMBER ISONE OF THE MANYWESTERN NEYORKERSUNABLE TOGET TO HIS COTTAGEON CYSTAL BEACHAFTER CANADIANPRIME MINISTERJUSTIN TRUDEAUANNOUNCED THISMORNING THE U.S.-CANADA BORDER WILLREMAIN CLOSEDNON-ESSENTIALTRAFFIC UNTIL JUNE21.SOT: WE'VE BEENANXIOUS TO GETTHERE TO DO SOMEREPAIRSWE UNDERSTANDWHBUT IT DOESN'T MAKEIT EASYSEMBER SAYS HISPROPERTYWASDAMAGED DURINGTHE OCTOBER 31STORM OF LAST YEARAND HE'S BEEN EAGERTO GET UP TO DOREPAIRS..SOT: WHATEVER TIMEWE CAN GET UPTHERE IT JUST DELAYSOPENING UPTHERE'S A POSSIBILITYWE CAN'T EVEN GETTHERE THIS SUMMERSOT: WE CANNOT GETTO IT AND IT'S VERYFRUSTRATINGABOUT 7 HOURSNORTH EAST INQUEBEC IS KARENMYER'S FAMILYCOTTAGE ON LAKELOX-I-MONHER LAKE HOUSE HASBEEN IN THE FAMILYFOR 80 YEARS...SHE HAS SOMECONCERNS ABOUTNOT BEING ABLE TGET TO THEPROPERTYSOT: AS A BEAUTIFULPROPERTY WITH ALOVELY BEACH WEREALLY TRY TO KEEPIT OCCUPIED ALLSUMMER BECAULOTS OF PEOPLE LIKETO STOP BY THEBEACH AND WE DON'TWANT ANY PROBLEMSWITH THATFOR MYERSWHO ISUSUALLY AT THECOTTAGE BY NOWSHE IS QUARANTINININ ARIZONASOT: IT'S A VERY OLDCABIN AND IT'S NOTSECUREPARTICULARLY SO WEWANT TO MAKE SURIT'S IN GOOD SHAPESTANDUP: AND THEEXTENSION ISN'T JUSTA PROBLEM FORTHOSE WITHCOTTAGESBUT COMMERCE ANDTRAVEL AS WELLTHE NFTA SAYS 40 %OF ITS TRAVELERSOUT OF THE BUFFALOAIRPORT ARECANADIANGIVEN THE NFTA SAYSDURING THIS TIME THEAMOUNT OF PEOPLETRAVELING ISEX



Recent related news from verified sources Canada, U.S. extend border closure to June 21 Canada and the United States have extended the closure of the border to all non-essential travel for...

