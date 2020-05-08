Global  

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana cancels all summer camps

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana cancels all summer camps
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana cancels all summer camps
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana cancels all summer camps

Haute.

Changes are in store for an annual girl scouts event.

That's all because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The girl scouts of central indiana announced they are cancelling all camps this summer.

That includes day and resident camps.

To make up for this, the organization is offering outdoor opportunities.

It's called lead your own adventure.

They begin on june 12th.

Officials say if things go well for this program, they'll try to




