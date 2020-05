Teens celebrate graduation thanks to The Lord's Place and GL Homes

Several teens were able to celebrate their graduation virtually thanks to a social services organization and a home builder.

"SMILE, CHIN DOWN A LITTLE BIT FOR ME.

HANDS ON YOUR HIPS FORME." SYLVIA HOOKS AND THREE OFHER FRIENDS, ARE GRADUATINGFROM DIFFERENT HIGH SCHOOLS...THEY WERE LOOKING FORWARD TOTRADITIONAL GRADUATION.

"IREALLY WANTED TO WALK THATSTAGE TO HAVE THAT FEELING."BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC, THE TEENS WON'T HAVEA TRADITIONAL GRADUATION...BUT THE LORD'S PLACE WANTEDTHE SENIORS TO HAVE ACELEBRATION.... THEY KNOW THESTUDENTS PERSONALLY... EACH OFTHEIR FAMILIES WERE IMPACTEDBY HOMELESSNESS IN THE PAST."THEY'VE GONE THROUGH SOMETHINGS THAT MOST OF OURCHILDREN HAVE NOT GONETHROUGH.

SO THIS GIVES THEM ANOPPORTUNITY AND A PLATFORM TOSHOWCASE THEIR GRADUATION ANDTHE SUCCESS THAT THEY'VE HSO FAR." "WE HAVE WORKED WITHTHE LORD'S PLACE FOR A LONGTIME AND WE REACHED OUT TOTHEM AND SAID WHAT CAN WE DOFOR YOUR HIGH SCHOOL GRADSBECAUSE THEY HAVE OVERCOMESOME HUGE OBSTACLES." GL HOMESPROVIDED THE TEENS WITHFLOWERS, BALLOONS AND SOMESWEET TREATS.

"WE'RE TOLD THATALL FOUR STUDENTS PLAN ONATTENDING COLLEGE IN THEFALL." "AMAZING, I JUST WANTTO SAY THANK YOU." THESTUDENTS WILL HAVE PICTURESFROM A PROFESSIONALPHOTOGRAPHER-- REMINDING THEMYEARS FROM NOW OF THEIRACCOMPLISHMENTS.

"TO BEHONEST, I REALLY DIDN'T THINKI WOULD MAKE IT THIS FAR,BECAUSE I STARTED HIGH SCHOOLA LITTLE ROCKY." TANIA ROGERS,WPTV, NEWSCHANNEL FIVE.WORKERS WITHOUT A DEGREE AREDEALING WITH AN UNCERTAIN JOBMARKET.

