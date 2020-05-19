Boom In Cleaning Supplies Sales

Ashley Carter was at Paper Plus of Athens where they told her they've been busy since the pandemic began.

The impact is so widespread.

New information tonight on the boom in sales in the cleaning supplies industry!

According to some estimates - the pandemic led to more than double the usual sales of aerosol disinfectants, bath wipes, and other multipurpose cleaners.

Paper plus of athens sells disinfectants, masks, sanitizers and other cleaning supplies.

The store manager told me since the pandemic's began....they've seen a lot of new faces shopping inside here.

Kerri hagood, sales and office manager: "we've really picked up a lot of walk in traffic more people have found out about us and we have waiting lists now for certain supplies which we haven't had in the past."

Kerri hagood is the sales and office manager at paper and plus of athens.

She told me the store has been open for 16 years.

But she says this year is the busiest they've ever been.

Hagood told me customers are mostly after personal protective gear like masks and gloves - but are also buying things like disinfectants and hand sanitizer she says it takes a lot of organization on their part to make sure they have enough supplies to meet their customers needs.

Kerri hagood, sales and office manager: "i place orders at least three times a week and i constantly keep in touch with my vendors to make sure i'm in line to get any of the products."

Hagood said she doesn't think the boom in business is going away anytime soon kerri hagood, sales and office manager: "i do feel like it will pick up as more businesses open because some of them are still closed.

A lot of the churches are still closed.

So, once everything gets back going ad everything gets back in order, they're definitely going to need more cleaning supplies."

And hagood says they're doing everything they can to stick around and be there for their customers kerri hagood, sales and office manager: "our customers do need us right now and yes we feel very fortunate that we are able to help so many."

Hagood told me they are also offering curb side pick up for their customers...and deliver whatever items the customer wants to purchase right to their cars.

