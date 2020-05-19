Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

K-Pop's Top Stories: NCT 127, Tomorrow x Together Drop New Projects & Blackpink's Album Release Date Confirmed | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 02:25s - Published
K-Pop's Top Stories: NCT 127, Tomorrow x Together Drop New Projects & Blackpink's Album Release Date Confirmed | Billboard News

K-Pop's Top Stories: NCT 127, Tomorrow x Together Drop New Projects & Blackpink's Album Release Date Confirmed | Billboard News

New information on Blackpink's new release, Tomorrow x Together drops a new EP and NCT 127 celebrates with a new video for "Punch." This is a special K-pop edition of Billboard News.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wlwmorgana

simona RT @cooljulian5: Say their names and never forget their stories. So their legacy can live on through us and make us hope for a better tomor… 3 seconds ago

Vanessa38766986

Vanessa Rodríguez RT @BT21_: Heard this place serves neat stories.👀 Get excited for low-key epic stories to unfold in BT21 UNIVERSE Season 3, the 4th episo… 12 seconds ago

JamesArnott97

James Arnott RT @Weylandmck: The Green Room Press , an 8-part audio newspaper featuring interviews, opinion pieces and stories. Episode 1 featuring @lia… 2 minutes ago

SeattleEconomy

Seattle OED RT @SeattleHSD: Will you join us again tomorrow morning for more "Stories of Health, Tech and Resilience"? You have to provide your own cof… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish addresses her trolls in her new short film, Halsey breaks her ankle doing the dishes and celebrities are speaking out after George Floyd's death.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:47Published
Disney World Set to Open in July, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface & More | THR News [Video]

Disney World Set to Open in July, Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface & More | THR News

Disney World sets a July reopening, Jimmy Fallon apologizes after a 'SNL' clip of him in blackface resurfaces and the magic of Harry Potter is on HBO Max.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:11Published