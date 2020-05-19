SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 1 - Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Brueni
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published
SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the popular series of books, SWEET MAGNOLIAS follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.
Starring Joanna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening release date May 19, 2020 (on Netflix