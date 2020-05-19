Infamous movie (2020) - Bella Thorne, Jake Manley

Infamous movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Two young lovers rob their way across the southland, posting their exploits to social media, and gaining fame and followers as a result.

Directed by Joshua Caldwell starring Bella Thorne, Jake Manley, Marisa Coughlan, Amber Riley release date June 12, 2020 (on Digital and VOD)