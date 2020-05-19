DC's Stargirl - Cast

Global  

DC's Stargirl (The CW) -Cast Chat- Featurette HD - Brec Bassinger Superhero series Stargirl premieres Tuesday May 19th on The CW.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.

This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

