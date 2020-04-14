Global  

Good Trouble Season 3 Announcement (HD) The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble will return for more trouble in its highly anticipated sophomore season on TUESDAY, JUNE 18, at 8:00 p.m.

EDT/PDT on Freeform.

“Good Trouble” follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge.

After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it's cracked up to be.

» Watch Good Trouble Wednesdays at 8:00pm on Freeform » Starring: Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez

