Volunteers place flags on gravestones for Memorial Day at a cemetery in Appleton.



Recent related videos from verified sources Volunteers plant flags at Indiana Veteran's Home



Volunteers from Duke Energy planted more than 2,000 flags at the Indiana Veteran's Home Monday morning ahead of Memorial Day. Credit: WLFI Published 1 day ago Volunteers In Stow Place Flags At Veterans' Graves Ahead Of Memorial Day



Carrying the memories of the fallen, a small band of veterans spread out across Brookside Cemetery in Stow. WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago