Exit Plan movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Insurance detective Max is investigating Arthur's disappearance.

The assignment takes him on a long, mysterious journey into the clandestine Aurora Hotel.

While in the midst of an existential crisis, Max questions his perception of reality.

Directed by Jonas Alexander Arnby starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Tuva Novotny, Sonja Richter, Robert Aramayo, Jan Bijvoet release date June 12, 2020 (on Digital and VOD)