Taking Safety Precautions During Grad Ceremony

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli went to Dekalb County to find out what safety precautions district officials are taking to keep high school graduations safe.

Safety precautions district officials are taking to keep people safe.

>> when families of the graduates come tonight to the dekalb county school's coliseum they will see signs on the doors letting them know where to go.

Inside there will be tables with hand sanitizer and face masks available for anyone who would like to wear one but forgot their own.

There are also signs inside directing families where to sit and the graduates are spaced out in seats on the floor.

The superintendent told me this will be the set-up for other graduation ceremony which will take place here.

>> we put extra protocols and procedures in safe.

It is important for them to go ahead and finish this stage of life before they move on to the next stage of life.

>> after each ceremony that will be a cleaning crew to come in and sanitize the coliseum to get it ready for the next ceremony.

The superintendent told me they moved the dates back to as close to their original dates as possible so that the graduates could celebrate with their families.




