Home Warranty Company unlicensed to sell in Oklahoma faces legal action

THIS, AFTER THETWO WORKS FOR YOU PROBLEMSOLVERS... SPENT MONTHSHELPING CUSTOMERS GET BACKTHOUSANDS OF DOLLARS... FROMA COMPANY UNLICENSED TO SELLIN OKLAHOMA.NOW..

CHOICE HOME WARRANTYCUSTOMERS ARE FACED WITHANOTHER ROADBLOCK.

TWOWORKS FOR YOU'S CORI DUKEEXPLAINS.FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS...THE OKLAHOMA INSURANCEDEPARTMENT TELLS ME CHOICEHOME WARRANTY HAS SOLDPOLICIES WITHOUT A LICENSEIN OKLAHOMA.

AFTER LEARNINGOF THIS... THE PROBLEMSOLVERS REACHED OUT TOFRUSTRATED CUSTOMERS.WE WERE ABLE TO GET REFUNDSFOR NEARLY 25 HOUSEHOLDS...AFTER THE O-I-D SENT CHOICEHOME WARRANTY SEVERAL DEMANDLETTERS.

THE DEPARTMENTHEARD FROM OVER 50CONSUMERS..

REQUESTINGREFUNDS.

ALL WEREFRUSTRATED WITH THE QUALITYOF SERVICE... AND DECEPTION.AND NOW..

THOSE FRUSTRATIONSCONTINUE AS CHOICE HOMEWARRANTY HAS DECIDED TO NOLONGER PLAY BALL." We got word after thefirst couple of rounds ofrequested refunds that thecompany was no longerwilling to go down thispath..

And that was in earlyapril when they stoppedcooperating with thedepartment."NOW..

CHOICE HOME WARRANTYIS FACING LEGAL ACTION...AND A COURT DATE IS SET FORJUNE 25TH.COMING UP TONIGHT AT TEN...WHAT THIS MEANS FORCONSUMERS WHO STILL HAVECHOICE HOME POLICIES... ANDARE LOOKING FOR A REFUND.CORI DUKE, 2WFY.