University of California imposes pay freeze as losses mount

BOARD WILL DEAL WITH ALL THEBUDGET CUTS THAT GOVERNORNEWSOME ALSO IS SAYING NEEDSTO HAPPEN.

FOX FORTY'S LONNYWONG REPORTS.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM'SPROPOSED 10% CUT TO THEUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIABUDGET MOST A MILLION THAT'SON TOP OF THE BILLION LOSS TOTHE 10 CAMPUS SYSTEM SINCEMARCH WHEN THE PANDEMIC TOHOLD IT'S NO WONDER THATWORKERS CALLED INTO ATELECONFERENCE MEETING OF ACOMMITTEE OF THE U C BOARD OFREGENTS TODAY ALONG THE LONGFROM OVER A PERK UP A BIT MORECOMPOSED FROM THE BAR HEALTHCARE WORKERS AND TECHNICIANSAT THE UCI'S 5 HOSPITALS AREALSO ALARMED BY CUTTING OUR INWHERE STAFF MEMBERS WHO AREINCREASING THE RISK OFPATIENTS THAT CAR WHILE BLAKEAND LAYOFFS HAVE NOT BEENANNOUNCED YOU SEE PRESIDENTJANET NAPOLITANO HAS FROZENNOT UNION STAFF SALARIES ANDHAS TAKEN A VOLUNTARY 10% PAYCUT HERSELF ALONG WITH THEUNIVERSITY'S 10 CHANCELLORSAND SHE'S TOLD THEUNIVERSITY'S 14 UNIONS THATTIMES ARE DESPERATE TO CLEARLYA LOT OF MONEY TODAY, HALF ADOZEN OF THOSE UNIONS PUT OUTAN ANALYSIS OF A BASKET OF USETHE ASSETS THAT COULD BEREADILY ACCESSED TO STALLLAYOFFS FURLOUGHS AND SALARYCUTS $10 BILLION ITS WORKINGCAPITAL POOLS AS WELL AS THEIRENDOWMENT ASSETS, THE UNIONSAY CUTS AND LAYOFFS WOULDAFFECT THE STATE'S 3RD LARGESTEMPLOYER WITH OVER 200,000WORKERS NOT TO MENTIONDELAYING OPPORTUNITIES FOROVER 290,000 STUDENTS.THAT WOULD DELAY ANY KINDOF ECONOMIC RECOVERY.

THEY SAYWHAT BETTER WAY OF MAKING USEOF THE UNIVERSITY SAVINGS ISTHERE FOR A RAINY DAY.

ANDIT'S RAINING.

IN FACT IT'SSTORMING AND THEN DURING THENEXT FEW DAYS THE BOARD OFREGENTS WILL CONSIDER A 5% CUT