How Global Lockdowns Are Cleaning Up The Air--For Now

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns have had an extraordinary environmental impact.

According to Business Insider, a new study reveals In April, global carbon emissions per day were 17% lower than they were on average the year prior.

Cars, buses, and trucks have been off the road in massive numbers since lockdowns began.

This emission reduction accounts for 43% of the decrease.

Total carbon emissions in 2020 be 4% lower than last year, even if all countries reopen by mid-June.