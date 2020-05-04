Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard?
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard?

Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard?

For those lucky enough to be working at home, some are even luckier because they can do it outside.

According to Gizmodo, it's entirely possible to set up a home office right in your backyard.

First, the most important thing is to get a wifi extender so you can stay connected.

Second, make sure you have a comfortable chair that can also withstand outdoor weather.

Third, keep an eye on what's being delivered or going on in the house by using video doorbells and security cameras.

To keep cool, consider a misting system.

Want to keep working at night?

Install an outdoor lighting system.

Happy emailing!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

asakookai

@AsakoOkai RT @UNDPEurasia: 27% of Moldova’s labour force work abroad. Most migrants divide their year into two seasons: working abroad to save mone… 1 hour ago

MorrisonTrust

Morrison Trust Stuck at home? Why not improve your skills? We are still open (working remotely) and can help you get ready for wor… https://t.co/2KtV6PezJr 1 hour ago

JaneCoomber1

Jane Coomber 💙 RT @zar_head: A valuable reminder about managing energy whilst working from home. When energy is low we often work longer to try and compen… 2 hours ago

thrive_india

Thrive Global India There are many aspects of working in an office that can be mirrored if you’re stuck at home. https://t.co/dnB8w8f7hP 2 hours ago

VisibleSocSci

Gail Berenger VSP & Provocateur People need to reconfigure their lives to allow themselves dignity and choice of work. Multigenerational cohabitati… https://t.co/kfMe5Z4N9t 2 hours ago

QuentinCorbett

Quentin Corbett I love working from home until I don’t. I’m stuck in a loop where I work for 2 hours then take a 1 hour break. What… https://t.co/5QDiRkDnBu 2 hours ago

zar_head

Zara Head RN QN A valuable reminder about managing energy whilst working from home. When energy is low we often work longer to try… https://t.co/b5OdKoTt7o 5 hours ago

I_Am_Donte

Etnod RT @Someoneishome1: So conditioned to be to be stuck in a pointless system. Tons of jobs are better off with individuals working from home… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tips to Become a Backyard Grill Master [Video]

Tips to Become a Backyard Grill Master

Well this summer is certainly going to be different with many of us spending more time at home and preparing our own meals, and there's never been a more perfect time to grill. It's a great way to get..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:40Published
Create Your Own Outdoor Oasis! [Video]

Create Your Own Outdoor Oasis!

Home improvement expert Kathryn Emery helps you transform your outside space

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:42Published