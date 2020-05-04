Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard?

For those lucky enough to be working at home, some are even luckier because they can do it outside.

According to Gizmodo, it's entirely possible to set up a home office right in your backyard.

First, the most important thing is to get a wifi extender so you can stay connected.

Second, make sure you have a comfortable chair that can also withstand outdoor weather.

Third, keep an eye on what's being delivered or going on in the house by using video doorbells and security cameras.

To keep cool, consider a misting system.

Want to keep working at night?

Install an outdoor lighting system.

Happy emailing!