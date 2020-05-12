Global  

14,566 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Arizona

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:19s
14,566 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Arizona
ADHS confirmed there are now 14,566 coronavirus cases reported in Arizona.
14,566 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Arizona

IS ALSO REPORTING 18 MOREDEATHS.

SO FAR -- PIMA COUNTYHAS THE SECOND HIGHEST NUMBEROF CASES IN THE STATE -- WITHABOUT 19- HUNDRED.

NAVAJO ANDAPACHE COUNTIES -- WHERE THENAVAJO NATION IS LOCATED --ARE BOTH REPORTING MORE THAN1-THOUSAND CASES.STAFF AT THE BANNER UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER TRAUMA DIVISION



