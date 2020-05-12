|
|
14,566 confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Arizona
|
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:19s - Published
ADHS confirmed there are now 14,566 coronavirus cases reported in Arizona.
IS ALSO REPORTING 18 MOREDEATHS.
SO FAR -- PIMA COUNTYHAS THE SECOND HIGHEST NUMBEROF CASES IN THE STATE -- WITHABOUT 19- HUNDRED.
NAVAJO ANDAPACHE COUNTIES -- WHERE THENAVAJO NATION IS LOCATED --ARE BOTH REPORTING MORE THAN1-THOUSAND CASES.STAFF AT THE BANNER UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER TRAUMA DIVISION
