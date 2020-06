Moonrise Kingdom movie (2012) - Clip - What Kind of Bird Are You? Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s - Published 3 weeks ago Moonrise Kingdom movie (2012) - Clip - What Kind of Bird Are You? Moonrise Kingdom movie (2012) - Clip - What Kind of Bird Are You? - Sam (Jared Gilman) makes a special connection with Suzy (Kara Hayward) before the play. Directed by Wes Anderson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Moonrise Kingdom movie (2012) - clip - Camp Ivanhoe



Moonrise Kingdom movie (2012) - clip - Camp Ivanhoe Scout Master Ward (Edward Norton) inspects the troops, but finds one rebellious Scout missing. Directed by Wes Anderson. #MoonriseKingdom.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:15 Published on May 11, 2020