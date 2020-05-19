THE DA VINCI CODE movie (2006) - Tom hanks, audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Jean Reno, Paul Bettany

THE DA VINCI CODE movie trailer (2006) - Plot synopsis: A murder inside the Louvre, and clues in Da Vinci paintings, lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years, which could shake the foundations of Christianity.



Tweets about this bumble @HDTGM please do the movie priest. Omg***did I just watch. Is it religious, blasphemy or just gibberish? It’s lik… https://t.co/BbvY5zgKi9 1 hour ago NRC & UCC Next 🇮🇳 Jai Shri Ram🚩 Without knowing the story and not watching the movie, the TN Govt has banned the release of the Hollywood film "The… https://t.co/VsBEWHtDyK 6 hours ago EOTAAHTEFM Went to see this with my mom back in 2009. Looking back at it, the movie was only ok. Da Vinci Code is most definit… https://t.co/KVciEhAYum 6 hours ago Pris🌻 Not this dude saying that the root of the problem in everything that happens in this country is just good vs evil l… https://t.co/tlpsn4V5Nt 7 hours ago ༺Steקheղ༻ 🇳🇬 RT @iamkingmonye: I just finished seeing an old movie "The Da Vinci code" please if you're a Christian don't watch it, those people will me… 8 hours ago King Monye 👑 I just finished seeing an old movie "The Da Vinci code" please if you're a Christian don't watch it, those people w… https://t.co/ndzuvuTejq 11 hours ago 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐀. 𝐌. 𝐋𝐞𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 RT @CLBroogle: Female Jack Ryan x Da Vinci Code x National Treasure (movie): Anna’s life is destroyed after searching the wrong thing at wo… 1 day ago