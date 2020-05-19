THE DA VINCI CODE movie (2006) - Tom hanks, audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Jean Reno, Paul Bettany
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:51s - Published
THE DA VINCI CODE movie trailer (2006) - Plot synopsis: A murder inside the Louvre, and clues in Da Vinci paintings, lead to the discovery of a religious mystery protected by a secret society for two thousand years, which could shake the foundations of Christianity.
Director: Ron Howard
Writers: Akiva Goldsman, Dan Brown
Cast: Tom hanks, audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, Jean Reno, Paul Bettany, Alfred Molina