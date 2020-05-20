I Am Vengeance Retaliation movie - Stu Bennett, Vinnie Jones

I Am Vengeance Retaliation movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Former special-forces soldier John Gold is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague - the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago - to justice.

Gold would cheerfully see Teague dead, but he is convinced to help transport him to a military prison to pay for his crimes.

Along the way, Gold will have to fight off Teague's team who are attempting to extract him, as well as a sniper seemingly hell-bent on killing Teague before he can be secured.

Director: Ross Boyask Writer: Ross Boyask Stars: Stu Bennett, Vinnie Jones, Lee Charles