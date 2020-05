Beast of the Yellow Night movie (1971) Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:24s - Published 2 days ago Beast of the Yellow Night movie (1971) Beast of the Yellow Night movie trailer (1971) - Plot synopsis: Satan saves a man from death on condition he become his disciple (and, as it turns out, a hairy murderous beast). Director: Eddie Romero Writer: Eddie Romero Stars: John Ashley, Mary Charlotte Wilcox, Leopoldo Salcedo 0

