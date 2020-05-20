Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stargirl 1x01 Clip - Stargirl vs. Brainwave

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:50s - Published
Stargirl 1x01 Clip - Stargirl vs. Brainwave

Stargirl 1x01 Clip - Stargirl vs. Brainwave

Stargirl S01E01 Clip - Stargirl vs.

Brainwave Watch the series premiere of Stargirl on The CW website and apps, and catch new episodes every Tuesday!

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past.

This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

» Watch DC's Stargirl Tuesdays at 9:00pm on The CW » Starring: Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this