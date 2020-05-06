Kansas Gov. Kelly to discuss economy, mental health services with Trump

Laura Kelly will meet with President Donald Trump and discuss how Kansas has responded to the coronavirus and the effects the pandemic has had on the state.

BE LIMITED TO 15 PEOPLEOR FEWER.AND TOMORROW -KANSAS GOVERNOR KELLYWILL BE IN WASHINGTOND-C TO MEET WITHPRESIDENT TRUMP.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH THEGOVERNOR TO LEARNHOW THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT CAN HELPKANSANS.Ariel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsAhead of her trip toWashington DC, GovernorLaura Kelly announced thestate will move into a modifiedphase 2 of reopening theeconomyWhich is what she wants tospeak to the president aboutGovernor Laura Kelly/ KansasAny opportunity to tellKansas' story and to make thdirect ask of the president ofthe United States for the kiof federal support we need toget us through this and to helpus grow our economy againa terrific opportunity in and ofitself.THIS IS THE STORKANSANS AREEXPERIENCING.BUSINESS OWNERSCLOSED -- WITH ONEMISSION IN MIND -- STOTHE SPREAD.BUT THE LOSS OF INCONOW WEIGHS HEAVILY ONFAMILIES -- AND THESTAT650 MILLION DOLLARS --GONE FROM THE STATE'SPROJECTED BUDGET.Governor Laura Kelly/ KansasAll of the revenue shortfallsthat the state is experiencingand our local units ofgovernments are experiencingbecause of the economicsituation in Kansas.

We needhelp with that.IT'S CAUSED CITIES TOISSUE FURLOUGHS -- ANDCUTS BE MADE TO STAFF.AND THE CORONAVIRUSAID GIVEN TO KANSAS --CAN NOT BE USED TO FILLTHE GAP.Governor Laura Kelly/ Kansas"There is absolutely no wayKansas or any other state canget on that road to economicrecovery without backfillingsome of those revenueshortfallsMONEY FOR CITIES ISN'TTHE ONLY STRUGGLE.PAYING FOR MENTALHEALTH SERVICES IS ALSOON THE LIST.Governor Laura Kelly/ KansasIf they would ramp that up,that would go a long way ihelping us provide moreservices for folksJOHNSON COUNTYAGREESTHE MENTAL HEALTHCENTER SAYS SINCE THEPANDEMIC, THEY'VE BEENAVERAGING ABOUT 385CRISIS CALLS A WEEKON TOP OF THOSESEEKING IN-PERSON HELP"INCREASED FEDERALFUNDING WOULD MAKE ASIGNIFICANT IMPACT INCOMMUNITY MENTALHEALTH CENTERS'CAPACITY TO MAINTAINAPPROPRIATE LEVELS OFSERVICE AND STAFFING" ASPOKESPERSON SAID.Governor Laura Kelly/ KansasWe made our needs knownand made the urgency knownand they responded.

I hope todo the same thing tomorrow.REPORTING IN KANSASCITY.

ARIEL ROTHFIELD/ 41ACTION NEWS