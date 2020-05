Krispy Kreme Doughnut Giveaway Causes Traffic Jam In Burbank Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:52s - Published now Krispy Kreme Doughnut Giveaway Causes Traffic Jam In Burbank Cars wrapped around a Krispy Kreme doughnut location in Burbank Tuesday where graduating seniors were able to get a dozen doughnuts for free. 0

