CBS4's Carey Codd reports on the firing of Rebekah Jones, which has caused a stir.



Recent related videos from verified sources Florida's surgeon general issues warning about coronavirus-related illness in children



Florida’s surgeon general has acknowledged that a syndrome that attacks children and is associated with COVID-19 has surfaced in Florida, adding a scary new dimension to the battle against the.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:47 Published 4 hours ago Calls for investigation after FL Health Dept accused of ousting data mgr for not covering up coronavirus numbers



Florida’s Department of health is facing heated questions over the sudden removal of a top manager responsible for tracking COVID-19 cases. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone reports on the calls.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:54 Published 5 hours ago