South Florida Science Center and Aquarium announces reopening plan

The initiative comes just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when the Science Center will reopen its doors to the general public.

NEW AT 11.

THE SOUTH FLORIDASCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUM ..WILL REOPEN TO VISITORS DURINGTHE HOLIDAY WEEKEND.

DOORSOPEN FRIDAY FOR MEMBERS, ANDMEMORIAL DAY FOR ALL GUESTS..WITH A LIMITED CAPACITY.

ALLGUESTS, MUST WEAR MASKS WHENINSIDE THE SCIENCE CENTER.CHILDREN UNDER TWO, DO NOTNEED O




