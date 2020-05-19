Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Financial focus for May 19, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Financial focus for May 19, 2020

Financial focus for May 19, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Pier 1 Imports to close all stores in the United States.

While some stores are closing, others are thriving.

Walmart has seen a big boost in sales due to COVID-19 buying, Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seeing Machines makes “difficult but necessary” decision to cut the cost base by A$12mln

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) said it has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to cut...
Proactive Investors - Published

Ipsidy's expanding Identity-as-a-Service portfolio grows revenue, shrinks loss in 1Q

Ipsidy Inc (OTCQB:ITDY), a company operating an identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) platform of biometric...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanitising vehicles- an emerging business opportunity as markets open post lockdown [Video]

Sanitising vehicles- an emerging business opportunity as markets open post lockdown

So now with the gradual opening up after nearly two months of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown, businesses are looking at opportunities like 'vehicle sanitisation' to get back on track. A car cleaning..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Financial Focus May 18, 2020 [Video]

Financial Focus May 18, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Gas prices are slowing increasing as states start to reopen amid the pandemic. Bike sales are on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published