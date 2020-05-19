Financial focus for May 19, 2020
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Financial focus for May 19, 2020
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores in the United States.
While some stores are closing, others are thriving.
Walmart has seen a big boost in sales due to COVID-19 buying, Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.
Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.