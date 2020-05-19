Lockdown 4.0: Indian Coffee House opens doors for takeaway orders at Shimla branch

Indian Coffee House, one of the largest and oldest coffee chains in India, resumed partial services at its branch on Mall Road in Shimla, as more relaxations have been given in lockdown 4.0 to open up economy in wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 1 lakh people in India.

However, only takeaway orders are being taken as of now since the government is yet to allow restaurant services inside the premises.

"We have started takeaway and delivery services but our customers say they are missing ambiance of the shop," informed Atma Ram Sharma, manager at the Shimla store.