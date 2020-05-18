Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan set to chair WHO Executive Board | Oneindia News

Global  

Union Cabinet meets amid coronavirus crisis as India sees another spike in cases at over 5,600 in a single day; Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is set to take over as the chair of the WHO Executive Board on May 22; Lakhs have been evacuated from West Bengal and Odisha ahead of Cyclone Amphan which is expected to strike in the afternoon-evening today; Indo-China tensions simmer at Ladakh sector LAC and Nepal PM says will take back contested territory from India 'at any cost'.

