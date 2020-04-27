Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade U.S. case says she was paid to switch sides

Wade ruling legalizing abortion, said she was lying when she switched to support the anti-abortion movement, saying she had been paid to do so.

Norma McCorvey , the woman known as “Jane Roe” in the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v.

The woman known as "Jane Roe" in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court 'Roe versus Wade' ruling that legalized abortion has said she was paid to switch sides, to support the anti-abortion movement.

Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" made the confession before her death in 2017 and is captured in a new documentary called "AKA Jane Roe" to be released on Friday (May 22).

It traces her troubled youth and how she became a poster child for abortion rights as well as her decision to be baptized as a born-again Christian.

She then switched sides to campaign against abortion.

But in the documentary she again restated her support for reproductive rights stating: "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that's no skin off my ass.

That's why they call it choice." She confesses she took the money and said on camera what the anti-abortion groups wanted her to say.

"I did it well too, I am a good actress", she added.

The 1973 Supreme Court ruling has for decades been the focus of a divisive political, legal and moral debate.

The debate has come to the forefront again as states like Texas have tried to push their anti-abortion policies during the pandemic and have engaged in legal battles to try and ban abortion.