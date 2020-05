Americans Are Actually More Eager to Hit the Road This Summer Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Americans Are Actually More Eager to Hit the Road This Summer People are tired of being cooped up, so they’re more than ready to hit the road this summer, a new study from Pilot Flying J suggests. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this