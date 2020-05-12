Global  

Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted

Captain Tom Moore ‘overawed’ by news he will be knighted

Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore described his knighthood as 'outstanding' after raising almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

