Scientists Have Found a Pain 'Off Switch' in Mice Brains Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Scientists Have Found a Pain 'Off Switch' in Mice Brains Duke University researchers found a part of the brain in mice that can “turn off” its sense of pain, which could lead to drugs that can target pain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this