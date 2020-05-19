Halle Berry joins the cast of Moonfall

Halle Berry Joins Josh Gad in Sci-Fi Film 'Moonfall', Mindy Kaling Set to Write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ & More | THR News



Halle Berry is headed back to the big screen, Mindy Kaling is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for 'Legally Blonde 3' and art imitates life for Jamie Lynn Spears in her long-awaited return to TV. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:04 Published 14 hours ago